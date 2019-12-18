Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.54

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $4.10. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 2,233,002 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $482.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 440.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 201,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 267,451 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.