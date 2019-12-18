Choice Properties REIT (CHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.55). The company had revenue of C$340.52 million for the quarter.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

