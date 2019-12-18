Cimic Group (ASX:CIM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.62

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Shares of Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.62 and traded as low as $34.04. Cimic Group shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 436,048 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

Cimic Group Company Profile (ASX:CIM)

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cimic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit