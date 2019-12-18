Cimic Group (ASX:CIM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.62

Shares of Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.62 and traded as low as $34.04. Cimic Group shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 436,048 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

Cimic Group Company Profile (ASX:CIM)

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

