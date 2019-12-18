Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of CDE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 5,221,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,310. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

