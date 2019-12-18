Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,888. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 113,007 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $10,246,344.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,388,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

