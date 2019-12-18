Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

MCF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 498,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,557. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.