ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.75 ($2.59).

CTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a report on Monday, December 9th.

CTEC traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 192.20 ($2.53). 2,534,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.77. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 211.60 ($2.78).

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 664,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £1,156,372.68 ($1,521,142.70).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

