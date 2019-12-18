Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $1.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.06449863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

