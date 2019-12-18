Cushing 30 MLP Index ETNs due June 16 2037 (NYSEARCA:PPLN) Trading Up 2.4%

Cushing 30 MLP Index ETNs due June 16 2037 (NYSEARCA:PPLN)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.01, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

