CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,719,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,731,086. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 430,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 133,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.