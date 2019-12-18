Dero (DERO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $641,076.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005103 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $641,076.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,977,119 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.