Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) Shares Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX)’s stock price were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $46.14, approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 34,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 8.27% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

