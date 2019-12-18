Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.40, 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 108,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 9.01% of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

