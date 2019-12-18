Dusk Network Price Tops $0.0376 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $705,721.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.06342849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,930,756 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

