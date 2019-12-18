Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.20

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and traded as high as $31.47. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 1,059 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $107.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

