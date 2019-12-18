Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ EBTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 11,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.82. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Diane J. Silva sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $31,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,624.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $57,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 48,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.