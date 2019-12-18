Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams Buys 177,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $4,894,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 4,812,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

