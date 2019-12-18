eosDAC Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $84,001.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Hotbit, ZB.COM and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Bitbns, Gate.io, OTCBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

