Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Trading Up 3.6%

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.74, approximately 766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

