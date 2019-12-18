Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $728.82 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $432.30 million and approximately $728.82 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $3.73 or 0.00051753 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, BitForex, ABCC and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.01801412 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 115,985,234 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BigONE, Crex24, Exmo, Kraken, HBUS, Bitbns, OKEx, ChaoEX, YoBit, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitfinex, BTC Trade UA, Coinbase Pro, OKCoin International, Coinhub, Coinsuper, Korbit, Kucoin, Koineks, Bitsane, Cryptomate, CoinBene, Poloniex, RightBTC, BTC Markets, QBTC, Liquid, BtcTrade.im, Coinut, Ovis, CoinEx, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Huobi, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Exrates, CoinTiger, EXX, Gate.io, ABCC, Coinone, Binance, LBank, FCoin, BCEX, Indodax, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, Coinroom, CPDAX, CoinExchange, Gatehub, BitForex, Bibox, Bit-Z and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

