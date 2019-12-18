Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) Trading Down 3.8%

Exicure, Inc. (NYSE:XCUR) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 17,076 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 126,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene regulatory and immuno-oncology therapeutics based on spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis.

