Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FARM has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

NASDAQ FARM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 146,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. Farmer Bros has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $275.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,972,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Farmer Bros during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 123.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,773,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,752 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 29.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 767.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.