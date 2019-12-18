First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17, 6,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 6,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit