FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.87. 179,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,217. FirstService has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $111.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.71 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth about $41,437,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,884,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 62.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 156,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 838.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 228.2% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 109,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

