Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.78, 552 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

About Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

