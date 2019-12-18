Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Shares Down 1.9%

Flowr Corp (CVE:FLWR) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.04, 18,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 185,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.30 to C$3.20 in a report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners set a C$4.00 price target on Flowr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.76. The firm has a market cap of $230.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

