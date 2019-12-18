Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,521.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GUT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

