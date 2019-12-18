Genex Power (ASX:GNX) Trading Up 10%

Genex Power Ltd (ASX:GNX)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), 1,284,647 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,291.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Genex Power (ASX:GNX)

Genex Power Limited engages in the generation and storage of renewable energy in Australia. It generates power through hydro and solar projects. The company was formerly known as Allied Resources Limited and changed its name to Genex Power Limited in August 2013. Genex Power Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

