Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.05

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.05 and traded as high as $16.29. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.20% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

