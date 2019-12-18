Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.91, 977 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

