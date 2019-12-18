Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.55 and last traded at $52.55, 481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter.

