Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, 7,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDP shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

