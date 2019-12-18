Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00779465 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

