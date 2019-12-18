Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.35

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $6.04. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 52,611 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

