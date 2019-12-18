HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Trading Up 3.8%

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.20, approximately 8,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 22,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

