Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.68-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $672-692 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.7 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Herman Miller from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Herman Miller stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 1,249,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Herman Miller has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

