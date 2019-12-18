HeroNode (HER) One Day Volume Tops $3,410.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Token Store, Bilaxy and IDEX. HeroNode has a market cap of $78,688.00 and approximately $3,410.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, Bilaxy, Bibox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

