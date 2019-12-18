HOLD Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $441,010.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01185749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.