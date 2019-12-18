Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 142,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,617,000 after purchasing an additional 656,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after buying an additional 165,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

