Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $547.86

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $547.86 and traded as high as $696.00. Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at $685.80, with a volume of 3,478,342 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective (up previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 659 ($8.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 546.13 ($7.18).

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 617.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 551.72.

In related news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

