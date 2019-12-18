IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.15. IGO shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

IGO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGOI)

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc

