Infinitecoin (IFC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,299.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $657,048.00 and approximately $1,299.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sojourn (SOJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.