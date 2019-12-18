Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.35, approximately 221,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 37,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

