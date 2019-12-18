Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Buys 170,000 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,572,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,895,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,263,543.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sciences Ltd. Roivant also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 4th, Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 75,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $1,279,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 179,193 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $3,304,318.92.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 3,500,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 121,906 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,587.40.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 1,378,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 70.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

