Insider Selling: Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) CFO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MEET stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,961. Meet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $381.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meet Group Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEET. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 3,841.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

