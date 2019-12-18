Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 1,773 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $206,784.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,856.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Okta stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,881. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 37,668.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after buying an additional 910,449 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 234.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after buying an additional 711,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 761.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,290,000 after buying an additional 467,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 27.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,048,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.