Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 1,773 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $206,784.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,856.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Okta stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,881. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 37,668.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after buying an additional 910,449 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 234.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after buying an additional 711,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 761.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,290,000 after buying an additional 467,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 27.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,048,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit