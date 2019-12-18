Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. 400,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.