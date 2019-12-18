Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,430.82

Dec 18th, 2019

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,430.82 and traded as high as $5,704.00. Intertek Group shares last traded at $5,690.00, with a volume of 238,576 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRK. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 4,650 ($61.17) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,332.22 ($70.14).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,428.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,442.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.38.

Intertek Group Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

