Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, 1,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,126.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 417,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 383,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172,195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

