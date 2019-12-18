iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRBT. Northland Securities started coverage on iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.99.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 1,067,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. iRobot has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 380,297 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in iRobot by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 53,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $1,790,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $3,692,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 19.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

